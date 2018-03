(CNN) Happy Pi Day! Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering whether to fire former FBI Director Andrew McCabe , days before he is eligible to retire and collect a pension.

-- The Pennsylvania special election winner still has not been called , though Democrat Conor Lamb appears poised to claim victory.

-- President Donald Trump will name a TV personality as the his new economic adviser

-- The UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats after concluding Russia is responsible for the attempted murder of a former spy.

-- United Airlines admitted the death of a dog that was asked to travel in an overhead bin was a "tragic accident."

-- Angela Merkel has been sworn in as Germany's chancellor for a fourth term.

-- The actress who played Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown" was paid less than her on-screen husband