Sierra Leonean presidential election goes to 2nd round

Story highlights 16 presidential candidates contested first round of election March 7

Presidential run-off will be held on March 27

(CNN) Sierra Leone will vote in a presidential run-off election March 27, after neither of the candidates in the first round achieved the 55% of the ballot required to take office.

Julius Maada Bio, the candidate of the Sierra Leone People's Party and former military leader of the West African nation in 1996, will face off against Samura Kamara of the ruling All People's Congress, the National Electoral Commission said Tuesday.

With 43.3% of the vote, Bio led the first round of voting on March 7. Kamara, a former finance minister, followed a close second with 42.7%, the Electoral Commission said in a statement

Sierra Leoneans picked from a pool of 16 candidates.

The winner of the March 27 run-off will succeed President Ernest Bai Koroma, who leaves office after serving two five-year terms.