Former Soviet chemist shares details of the nerve agent Novichok

(CNN) "A lethal dose ... and the person will die immediately. If [the dosage] is less, [the person] will go through very tortuous scenes. They will start convulsions, and stop breathing and then lose vision, and there are other problems -- vomiting, everything. It's a terrible scene."

This is how a former Soviet chemist describes the effects of a nerve agent used in an attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who remain hospitalized after being found poisoned in Salisbury, England, on March 4. On Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament the Skripals were poisoned with Novichok , a Soviet-era chemical weapon first developed in the '80s.

Vil Mirzayanov, the former chemist, was the head of the technical counterintelligence department in the Soviet era. By his own admission, his aims back then were to prevent other intelligence services from developing Novichok. In an interview, he said, "We were trying to keep it a secret for a long time."

Mirzayanov said Novichok is up to 10 times as potent as VX, the nerve agent used to kill the brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year. Mirzayanov blew the lid on the Novichok creation in the mid-1990s, at a time when a chemical weapons convention treaty was being negotiated. Russia felt it might be able to skirt the conventions with Novichok by omitting it.

One of the many outstanding questions about the Skripal incident is how Novichok could have been administered and what form it came in. "An attacker should be very well educated and a trained person," Mirzayanov said, adding the nerve agent could be "produced before the attacks, a couple of minutes before. After that it is ready to use" and could come in a spray form.

