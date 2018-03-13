(CNN) From Beijing to Boston, and Lagos to London, today students at hundreds of schools and colleges all over the world are holding events to raise awareness about modern-day slavery.

We'll be keeping you posted with the day's events, including marches, fashion shows, art exhibitions and workshops, as they happen. A few schools will even receive a visit from a CNN correspondent, who will report live from the school.

If you're doing something to raise awareness of modern slavery, let us know your plans by telling us on Twitter or Instagram, using #myfreedomday. (You must be aged 13 or older to post on social media).