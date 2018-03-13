(CNN) Today, students at hundreds of schools and colleges all over the world are holding events to raise awareness about modern-day slavery.

From Rome to Nairobi, students will be shining a light on human trafficking through activities including marches, fashion shows, art exhibitions and workshops. We're featuring a selection of the schools on CNN.com, CNN Facebook, and a few schools will even receiving a visit from a CNN correspondent, who will report live from the school.

We'll be keeping you posted with the day's events as they happen

If you're doing something to raise awareness of modern slavery, let us know your plans by telling us on Twitter or Instagram, using #myfreedomday. (You must be aged 13 or older to post on social media).