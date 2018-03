Story highlights Archaeopteryx was a feathered and winged dinosaur during the Jurassic period

New research suggests it was an active flyer

(CNN) For more than 150 years, researchers have been studying the fossils of bird-like dinosaur Archaeopteryx and attempting to answer this question: Did it fly?

Although it may sound simple, the fossils of the feathery-winged dinosaur, found largely in Germany, don't give up their secrets so easily. The bones are preserved in limestone slabs, and attempting to remove them for greater analysis would damage them. These fossils are some of the most valuable in the world, according to researchers.

But X-ray imaging techniques available at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble, France, allow for visualizing obscured properties of fossils without causing damage. This gave researchers the opportunity to take a closer look at Archaeopteryx. Their findings are detailed in a new study in the journal Nature Communications on Tuesday.

Scientists know that birds evolved from dinosaurs, and Archaeopteryx is part of that evolutionary path. Archaeopteryx preceded the oldest bird by 75 million years. And as we know from looking at modern birds like penguins and ostriches, just because they have wings doesn't mean they can fly. The same could be said of Archaeopteryx, which has caused questions as to whether it was a flightless land-dweller, a glider or a flier.

Because its fossils are well-studied, researchers knew that if Archaeopteryx could fly, it wasn't comparable to how birds do, because it had a primitive shoulder structure that wouldn't support the downward power and upward recovery wing strokes that modern birds use.

