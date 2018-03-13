After reports dog died in overhead bin, United admits 'tragic accident'

(CNN) In the wake of social media outrage over reports that a dog died on one of its flights Monday night after being put in an overhead bin, United Airlines acknowledged in a statement that a "tragic accident" had occurred.

"Pets should never be placed in the overhead bin," the airline said in reply Tuesday to CNN's request for comment about reports of the dog's death. "We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again."

Spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin later said that United has been in contact with the passenger who owned the dog and offered to pay for a necropsy, an autopsy for animals.

When asked about reports a flight attendant had told the passenger the dog needed to be put in the overhead bin, Schmerin said she couldn't comment.

United allows pets in the cabin when they are transported in kennels that can fit under the seat. Some types of animals are prohibited from flying on any flight. Schmerin said this animal was not on that list.

Read More