Potato power: Student wins $250,000 prize for blight solution that could save billions

By Tom Page, CNN

Updated 9:34 PM ET, Tue March 13, 2018

Benjamin "Benjy" Firester joins an elite alumni network of previous Science Talent Search winners. Since 1942, the US-wide search for the nation's brightest students has seen 13 future Nobel Laureates pass through the competition.

Scroll through the gallery to discover more about them
Leon Cooper Winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1972, Leon Cooper took part in the Science Talent Search in 1947 and was a finalist for his project on penicillin-resistant bacteria. He received the highest award in physics for jointly developing the theory of superconductivity, when some metals, when cooled, exhibit zero electrical resistance.
Gerald EdelmanCompeting in the 1946 iteration of the competition, Edelman shared the 1972 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Rodney Porter. Both had independently researched the chemical make-up of antibodies, establishing their Y-shaped structure (pictured).
Ben MottelsonMottelson's relationship with the Science Talent Search dates back further than any other Nobel-winning alumni, becoming a finalist in 1944. Born in Illinois, he received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1975 for developing "the theory of the structure of the atomic nucleus," based on the connection between collective and particle motion of atomic nuclei.
Sheldon GlashowRecipient of the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physics, Glashow was a finalist in the 1950 Science Talent Search. The New York-native won his Nobel for his contribution to "the theory of the unified weak and electromagnetic interaction between elementary particles."
Walter GilbertA finalist in the 1949 Science Talent Search, the Washington-native won the 1980 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for "the determination of base sequences in nucleic acid," furthering our knowledge of DNA and gene sequencing.
Roald HoffmannHoffmann competed in the 1955 Search and was a recipient of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1981. He made the top ten in the student competition, but was awarded top honors by the Nobel committee for his work theorizing chemical reactions -- particularly the orbit of electrons.
Frank WilczekAwarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2004 took fourth place in the 1967 Science Talent Search. While at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology he won as part of a team of three "for the discovery of asymptotic freedom in the theory of the strong interaction" -- a theory that when quarks, a subatomic particle, come close to one another, they act like free particles.
John Hall2005 Nobel Prize in Physics recipient (left) participated in 1952. He was one of four people in 2005 awarded a Nobel Prize for developing laser-based precision spectroscopy, including "the optical comb technique" -- a way to measure frequencies with high precision.
Roger TsienThe 2008 Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner kick started his career by winning the 1968 Science Talent Search for his project on metal atoms in complex molecules. The Nobel was awarded "for the discovery and development of the green fluorescent protein, GFP," which produces a shimmering light. Tsien has returned to STS alumni events, recalling how he loved conducting chemistry experiments in his home as a young child.
Alvin RothRoth also competed in the 1968 Search, going on to win the 2012 Nobel Prize in Economics "for the theory of stable allocations and the practice of market design." His work "demonstrated that stability was critical to successful matching methods," creating systems "matching doctors with hospitals, school children with schools, and organ donors with patients."
Martin Karplus"Top Boy" in the 1947 talent search, Karplus was awarded his Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2013 ""for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems." Karplus' winning project from 1947 focused on the life of alcids, web-footed diving birds, based on trips to New England during winter.
Paul ModrichModrich arrives with Sweden's Princess Madeleine at the Nobel Banquet in 2015. The STS 1964 alumni won his Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for mechanistic studies of DNA repair," shedding light on the causes of cancer and how we age.
Kip ThorneThorne took part in the 1958 iteration of the student competition, going on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2017 for his work in the observation of gravitational waves. His knowledge of space saw him serve as scientific consultant and executive producer of Christopher Nolan's 2014 blockbuster "Interstellar."
(CNN)New York student Benjamin "Benjy" Firester has won one of the United States' top young science prizes for his research on the devastating microorganism which caused the Irish Potato Famine, devising a computer model that could prevent it causing billions of dollars in lost crops every year.

The 18-year-old senior at Hunter College High School beat 1,800 students in the race to the $250,000 first prize at the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which counts 13 Nobel Prize-winners among its alumni. He also joins his older sister Kalia, who finished a runner-up in 2015 before going on to study at Harvard University.
Firester's project, titled "Modeling the Spatio-Temporal Dynamics of Phytophthora infestans on a Regional Scale," mapped disease data and weather patterns to predict where spores that cause potato late blight would spread to next. The study involved Firester using data from Israeli farmers and weather reports of the region, factoring in humidity levels and wind direction.
    Potato late blight can destroy fields in days, and was central to the Irish Potato Famine in the 1840s when 2 million people died from starvation and disease. The problem of potato late blight, though not as acute, persists. One 2012 paper estimated the value of yield losses due to the disease could be as high as $6.7 billion annually.
    Firester says in his project that farmers are currently forced to preemptively douse fields in fungicide, but suggests his mathematical model could be used in a decision support system where farmers share infection data, enabling them to make more informed decisions to protect their crops.
    Potato farmers in Bolivia, 2005. A paper in 2012 estimated the value of yield lost to potato late blight could be as high as $6.7 billion annually.
    "Benjy's project melds several different STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields" said Sudarshan Chawathe, chair of the judging panel. "His use of existing data to make predictions is innovative, and we are impressed by Benjy's long-term commitment to his research."
    The 77th edition of competition, run by The Society for Science and the Public, reached its conclusion with a gala in Washington D.C. on Tuesday evening. Speaking in advance of the awards, Society president and CEO Maya Ajmera caveated that it was not just Firester's research that sealed the win.
    "It's not only about the projects, it's about the intense interviews (each finalist is submitted to). ...They are asked questions about general knowledge, scientific issues, puzzles, you name it."
    "(The judges are) looking for the next generation of scientific leaders and Benjamin really exemplifies that," she added.
    Firester enters an esteemed alumni network alongside 39 other finalists, each receiving a minimum of $25,000 to put towards educational purposes.
    Second place and $175,000 went to Natalia Dmitrievna Orlovsky from Pennsylvania, who examined the response of lung cells to vaping. Third place and $150,000 was awarded to Isani Singh from Colorado, who looked into the genetics of women with Turner Syndrome, a gene abnormality in which the second sex chromosome is missing.
    The most recent Science Talent Search alumni to accept a Nobel Prize was Kip Thorne in 2017, who won the Prize in Physics for his work in the observation of gravitational waves.