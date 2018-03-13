NYC helicopter crash puts scrutiny on harnesses in open-door choppers

New York (CNN) When emergency workers dove into the frigid waters of New York's East River to reach a downed helicopter on Sunday evening, they found a disturbing scene.

The harnesses meant to keep the passengers safe on the doors-off helicopter flight had turned into death traps.

"One of the most difficult parts of the operation, we're told, is the five people besides the pilot were all tightly harnessed," Fire Department of New York Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

"So these harnesses had to be cut and removed in order to get these folks off of this helicopter, which was upside-down at the time and completely submerged."

Those harnesses are one factor being scrutinized as investigators work to determine how a helicopter ride for a private photo shoot turned into a fatal crash.

