(CNN) The 2018 NCAA tournament bracket was released Sunday, giving a glimpse at all four regions' 16-team breakdown. But how did every team rank when it came to deciding the 68-team field?

Here's the complete seed order officially announced on Selection Sunday:

1. Virginia — Kyle Guy is rolling, and this is the best defense of the Tony Bennett era.

2. Villanova — When the Wildcats are playing their best, they might have the highest ceiling in America.

3. Kansas — Led by Devonte' Graham, the Jayhawks are playing their best ball at the best time of the year.

4. Xavier — The Musketeers reached the Elite Eight in 2017, and are much better in 2018.

5. North Carolina — UNC looks different than its recent Final Four squads, but the Heels' starting lineup has plenty of firepower.

6. Duke — The defense improved mightily down the stretch, but the Blue Devils need a big tournament from Grayson Allen in order to do real damage.

7. Purdue — When Isaac Haas and the Boilermakers' shooters are rolling, they're incredibly tough to stop.

8. Cincinnati — Bearcats are tough on defense and have several versatile shot-makers on offense.

9. Michigan State — There might not be a more talented team in the country than the Spartans, who have a top-15 unit on both ends.

10. Tennessee — Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield form a strong, skilled frontcourt duo.

11. Michigan — This is the best defense of the John Beilein era, and the Wolverines have a constant offensive mismatch in Moritz Wagner.

12. Texas Tech — Keenan Evans' health will be key, but the Red Raiders have an elite guard and a great defense.

13. Auburn — The Tigers have scuffled lately after a sizzling start, but they've still been one of the most pleasant surprises in America.

14. Wichita State — Gregg Marshall's squad is well-rounded, but the defense isn't as tenacious as in previous years.

15. Gonzaga — The Bulldogs blitzed through the WCC tournament and have the talent and experience to make another Final Four run.

16. Arizona — There might not be a scarier player in college basketball than Deandre Ayton, who just dominated the Pac-12 tournament.

17. Kentucky — The Wildcats are rounding into form at the perfect time, as they ran through the SEC tournament.

18. West Virginia — West Virginia cooled off after a sizzling start, but the Mountaineers are always a tough out.

19. Clemson — Tigers looked impressive down the stretch despite the loss of star forward Donte Grantham.

20. Ohio State — Chris Holtmann and Keita Bates-Diop form a dangerous duo that no team will want to face.

21. Florida — The Gators are capable of beating anyone, but are also capable of losing to anyone. Which Florida team shows up?

22. Miami (Fla.) — Miami is feisty on defense, but points have been hard to come by ever since Bruce Brown's injury.

23. Houston — Rob Gray is an underrated point guard, and the Cougars have no glaring weaknesses.

24. TCU — The Horned Frogs are balanced on offense but haven't looked the same since Jaylen Fisher's season-ending injury.

25. Texas A&M — Collin Sexton knocked the Aggies out of the SEC tournament, but their frontcourt is one of the best in the field.

26. Arkansas — Daniel Gafford is a beast inside, and the Razorbacks have solid role players surrounding him.

27. Nevada — The Wolf Pack have a top 10 offense and turn the ball over on less than 14 percent of their possessions.

28. Rhode Island — The Rams are 4-4 in their last eight after a 21-3 start.

29. Seton Hall — The senior-laden Pirates, led by Angel Delgado, will be a tough out based on their skill and experience.

30. Creighton — Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster are stars, but the Bluejays' personnel is unproven beyond them.

31. Virginia Tech — Buzz Williams' teams are always tough, and the Hokies have big wins over Duke, North Carolina and Virginia.

32. Missouri — The Tigers put together their resume without Michael Porter Jr., but he's a go for the NCAA tournament.

33. Butler — The Bulldogs have two studs in Kelan Martin and Kamar Baldwin, but others must step up.

34. Kansas State — Dean Wade's injury status will play a huge role in the Wildcats' tournament performance.

35. Providence — Nothing stands out about the Friars, but they play with max effort all the time and are no fun to face.

36. Alabama — The Crimson Tide have been inconsistent this season, but Collin Sexton can take over a game.

37. NC State — Kevin Keatts has done a remarkable job in his first year with the Wolfpack, but they struggle to defend.

38. Florida State — The Seminoles are 4-6 in their last 10 games but are capable of putting up 80 on any given night.

39. Texas — Mo Bamba's status will be key, but the Longhorns have scrapped without him.

40. Oklahoma — Trae Young and the Sooners squeaked in despite losing eight of their last 10.

41. UCLA — The Bruins have an impressive crop of young talent, but lack elite veterans.

42. St. Bonaventure — The Bonnies are dancing for the first time since 2012 and have two guys who average 18 or more.

43. Arizona State — The Sun Devils scuffled in the second half of the year but have a bevy of shooters.

44. Syracuse — The Orange have the nation's No. 11 defense thanks to their tricky 2-3 zone.

45. San Diego State — The Aztecs have won nine in a row and have one of the most underrated defenses in the nation.

46. Loyola Chicago — Party like it's 1985: the Ramblers proved they can beat quality teams when they upset Florida in Gainesville earlier this season.

47. New Mexico State — Chris Jans' defense is elite in just about every facet.

48. Davidson — Davidson has plenty of offensive firepower and is led by exciting freshman Kellan Grady.

49. South Dakota State —Mike Daum is one of the best players in the NCAA tournament (23.8 points, 10.4 rebounds per game).

50. Murray State — Jonathan Stark (21.8 points per game) is the type of guard who can take over a game in March.

51. Buffalo — The fast-paced Bulls have won six in a row and love to push the pace.

52. UNCG — The Spartans have a stellar defense and have only lost three times since Dec. 19.

53. Charleston — The Cougars play at one of the slowest paces in America and grind out every possession.

54. Marshall — It will be fascinating to see how Dan D'Antoni's free-wheeling offense fares in the NCAA tournament.

55. Bucknell — Zach Thomas (20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds per game) is a star, and the Bison surround him with talent.

56. Montana — The Grizzlies are an impressive 19-2 in their last 21 games.

57. Wright State — The Raiders have a stout defense but rank in the bottom half of the country in offensive efficiency.

58. Stephen F. Austin — The Lumberjacks force turnovers on 26.2 percent of their opponents' possessions, the highest mark in the country.

59. Lipscomb — Bisons are in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history and play at one of the fastest paces in the country.

60. Georgia State — Can the Panthers recapture their 2015 magic? Ron Hunter's squad makes 39 percent of its 3s.

61. Cal State Fullerton — The Titans get to the free-throw line more than any team in the country.

62. Iona — The Gaels are dancing for the third straight year and have five players averaging 10 points or more.

63. UMBC — The Retrievers play a risk-free, conservative style, and are making 38 percent of their 3s.

64. Penn — The Quakers have four guys who average at least 10 points per game.

65. Radford — Highlanders are riding high after their miraculous buzzer-beating win in the Big South title game.

66. LIU Brooklyn — After a 9-13 start, the Blackbirds have won nine of their past 12.

67. NC Central — The Eagles finished the regular season 15-15 but ripped through the MEAC tournament.

68. Texas Southern — The Tigers rebounded from an 0-13 start to make the NCAA tournament.