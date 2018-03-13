A 6-year-old boy's lemonade raises $7,000 for the family of a slain deputy

It's well below freezing in Kokomo, Indiana. But business is brisk at 6-year-old Malachi Fronczak's lemonade stand.

He has raised $7,000 dollars since last week -- all of which will go to the family of a local sheriff deputy killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Jacob Pickett was fatally shot while chasing a suspect Friday. At a memorial for the officer where people left tokens of respect, Malachi dropped off a hand-written note and a lemonade.

Malachi brings a lemonade and a note of thanks to the memorial for Deputy Pickett.

"He wants to be a police officer when he grows up," Malachi's dad Jason told CNN. "He is excited to sell lemonade because it is how he can serve and help others right now."

Read More