5 things for March 13: Russia probe, Pennsylvania election, Austin bombings

March Madness isn't just for the guys. The women have a bracket all their own . Here's what you need to know about the teams . And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

1. Russia investigation

The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign is over. Republicans on the committee said there was no collusion and even contradicted the intelligence community's assessment that the Russians meddled in the presidential election to help Trump. A 150-page draft report is coming out today.

The President, as you might expect, was ecstatic, sending out a tweet -- in all caps -- trumpeting the committee's findings. Democrats howled, saying the committee's main aim seemed to be to protect Trump. They said there were lots of witnesses that were never called and lots of documents that were never subpoenaed. CNN's Stephen Collinson called the committee's finding a "gift" for Trump

2. Pennsylvania

And even if Saccone pulls out a narrow win, the Democrats will say it's a sign that even safe GOP seats are in danger this year, as the Democrats -- more than happy to capitalize on Trump's unpopularity -- try to take back the House and Senate.

3. Austin bombings

People are on edge in the Texas capital, and for good reason. Three package bombs have exploded there over 10 days. The bombings have killed a teenager and a 39-year-old man and critically hurt an elderly woman. And police believe the three explosions are connected. All three packages were found outside the victims' houses, but none had been delivered by the US Postal Service, UPS or FedEx. And there's the possibility that these blasts could be a hate crime, because two of the victims were black and one was Hispanic. The city's police chief wants everyone in Austin to be cautious about packages.

4. Saudi Arabia

Divorced moms in Saudi Arabia can now keep custody of their kids without filing lawsuits. Previously a woman was required to petition courts, sometimes for years, to get custody of children after a divorce. This is pretty big deal because it means Saudi Arabia is breaking ranks with other countries in the region that heavily favor male guardianship. The move is part of a series of sweeping social and economic reforms in the kingdom known as Vision 2030. Initiated over the past two years, the reforms have been spearheaded by Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

5. World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is gearing up for a disease that doesn't even exist yet . It's called "Disease X" and it's part of WHO's global plan for accelerating research and development during health emergencies. Disease X "represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease," WHO says. So essentially the health organization wants to set itself up to be able to develop a vaccine quickly when an unexpected and unknown virus pops up.

Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders) workers in Monrovia, Liberia during the Ebola crisis in 2014. The outbreak raised questions about our ability to handle the spread of deadly diseases. Eradicating diseases entirely is a tougher task.



Scroll through to discover more about ten diseases you thought were gone. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone In the 19th century, scarlet fever was a common killer in Europe. In 2016, nearly 20,000 cases were reported in the United Kingdom -- the biggest increase in 50 years.



Scarlet fever is just one disease that many have forgotten but that is by no means gone, despite our best efforts to eliminate it. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone

Though it's often thought of as a medieval disease, the World Health Organization reports 1,000 to 3,000 global cases of plague every year. The US averages seven new human cases a year, mostly in the Southwest . Pictured, a patient with gangrene and necrosis, caused by plague. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone This 19-year-old girl in Neijiang, China, is being carried in a basket because she has rickets. Rickets is caused by a lack of vitamin D, which we get from sunlight. Experts believe rickets is making a comeback in developed countries because of the use of sunscreen and less time spent outdoors. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone Gout was once known as the "disease of kings" because of its links to excessive food and alcohol consumption. These days, unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increase in gout in developed countries. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone The deadly disease diphtheria affects the nose and throat. Vaccinations mean it is now rare in developed countries, but in 2011, nearly 5,000 cases were reported to the WHO, with many more probably unreported.

Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone There were 216,000 global cases of leprosy, an ancient and disfiguring disease, in 2013. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone Although there is a pertussis vaccine, there were an estimated 16 million global cases of whooping cough in 2008, killing about 195,000 children. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone But globally, about In April 2015, the Americas became the first region to eliminate rubella; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are fewer than 10 cases each year.But globally, about 110,000 babies are born with congenital rubella syndrome every year. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone TB, or tuberculosis, is one of the top 10 killers in the world, according to the WHO. In 2016, 10.4 million people around the globe contracted tuberculosis, and more than 1.7 million died. Ninety-five percent of those deaths were in developing countries Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone Vaccination programs mean polio is on the verge of extinction -- but there are still cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Hide Caption 11 of 11

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and Yulia Skripal."

Theresa May, British Prime Minister pointing the finger clearly at Russia for the poisoning of an ex-Russian double agent and his daughter.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Queen and company, part 1

All eyes were on All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she joined Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at an official public event at Westminster Abbey.

Queen and company, part 2

Jay-Z and Queen Bey -- Beyoncé to the rest of us -- Jay-Z and Queen Bey -- Beyoncé to the rest of us -- are hitting the road together again. So it's probably time for those divorce rumors to pop up again.

Scientology TV

The Church of Scientology, apparently unhappy about others telling its story, just The Church of Scientology, apparently unhappy about others telling its story, just started its own network , available on Direct TV and streaming services.

Sister act

Serena Williams' comeback hit a roadblock -- her sister Venus, Serena Williams' comeback hit a roadblock -- her sister Venus, who beat her in straight sets at a tournament in California.

True hero

Meet the soccer player who's going to miss his team's next match Meet the soccer player who's going to miss his team's next match to donate blood to a leukemia patient

HAPPENING LATER

Going back to Cali

Donald Trump goes to the Golden State later today, his first trip there as President. He's expected to look at border wall prototypes near San Diego and raise some cash for the GOP tonight in Los Angeles.

TODAY'S NUMBER

49

The number of people killed at Nepal's Kathmandu airport when a plane approached the runway from the wrong direction, crashed and then burst into flames.

