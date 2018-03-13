Breaking News

5 things for March 13: Russia probe, Pennsylvania election, Austin bombings

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:08 AM ET, Tue March 13, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

House GOP breaks from intelligence community on Russia
House GOP breaks from intelligence community on Russia

    JUST WATCHED

    House GOP breaks from intelligence community on Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

House GOP breaks from intelligence community on Russia 01:26

(CNN)March Madness isn't just for the guys. The women have a bracket all their own. Here's what you need to know about the teams. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Russia investigation

The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign is over. Republicans on the committee said there was no collusion and even contradicted the intelligence community's assessment that the Russians meddled in the presidential election to help Trump. A 150-page draft report is coming out today.
    The President, as you might expect, was ecstatic, sending out a tweet -- in all caps -- trumpeting the committee's findings. Democrats howled, saying the committee's main aim seemed to be to protect Trump. They said there were lots of witnesses that were never called and lots of documents that were never subpoenaed. CNN's Stephen Collinson called the committee's finding a "gift" for Trump.
    Schiff: GOP House Intelligence protecting Trump
    Schiff: GOP House Intelligence protecting Trump

      JUST WATCHED

      Schiff: GOP House Intelligence protecting Trump

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Schiff: GOP House Intelligence protecting Trump 01:23

    2. Pennsylvania

    Read More
    No matter what happens tonight in the special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, Republicans are bracing for bad news. If Democrat Conor Lamb beats Republican Rick Saccone, as many expect, it'll be touted as a sign that a blue wave is indeed building ahead of this fall's midterms. That's because the district is in the heart of Trump country. Donald Trump won it by 20 percentage points in 2016.
    And even if Saccone pulls out a narrow win, the Democrats will say it's a sign that even safe GOP seats are in danger this year, as the Democrats -- more than happy to capitalize on Trump's unpopularity -- try to take back the House and Senate.
    GOP candidate struggling in state Trump won
    pensilvania elecciones trump rick saccone conor lamb vo dusa_00001424

      JUST WATCHED

      GOP candidate struggling in state Trump won

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    GOP candidate struggling in state Trump won 02:07

    3. Austin bombings

    People are on edge in the Texas capital, and for good reason. Three package bombs have exploded there over 10 days. The bombings have killed a teenager and a 39-year-old man and critically hurt an elderly woman. And police believe the three explosions are connected. All three packages were found outside the victims' houses, but none had been delivered by the US Postal Service, UPS or FedEx. And there's the possibility that these blasts could be a hate crime, because two of the victims were black and one was Hispanic. The city's police chief wants everyone in Austin to be cautious about packages.
    Explosions in Austin leave 2 dead
    Explosions in Austin leave 2 dead

      JUST WATCHED

      Explosions in Austin leave 2 dead

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Explosions in Austin leave 2 dead 00:57

    4. Saudi Arabia

    Divorced moms in Saudi Arabia can now keep custody of their kids without filing lawsuits. Previously a woman was required to petition courts, sometimes for years, to get custody of children after a divorce. This is pretty big deal because it means Saudi Arabia is breaking ranks with other countries in the region that heavily favor male guardianship. The move is part of a series of sweeping social and economic reforms in the kingdom known as Vision 2030. Initiated over the past two years, the reforms have been spearheaded by Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
    The 32-year-old trying to revamp Saudi Arabia
    The 32-year-old trying to revamp Saudi Arabia

      JUST WATCHED

      The 32-year-old trying to revamp Saudi Arabia

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The 32-year-old trying to revamp Saudi Arabia 01:42

    5. World Health Organization

    The World Health Organization is gearing up for a disease that doesn't even exist yet. It's called "Disease X" and it's part of WHO's global plan for accelerating research and development during health emergencies. Disease X "represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease," WHO says. So essentially the health organization wants to set itself up to be able to develop a vaccine quickly when an unexpected and unknown virus pops up.
    Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders) workers in Monrovia, Liberia during the Ebola crisis in 2014. The outbreak raised questions about our ability to handle the spread of deadly diseases. Eradicating diseases entirely is a tougher task. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scroll through to discover more about ten diseases you thought were gone.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders) workers in Monrovia, Liberia during the Ebola crisis in 2014. The outbreak raised questions about our ability to handle the spread of deadly diseases. Eradicating diseases entirely is a tougher task.

    Scroll through to discover more about ten diseases you thought were gone.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    In the 19th century, scarlet fever was a common killer in Europe. In 2016, nearly 20,000 cases were reported in the United Kingdom -- the biggest increase in 50 years.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Scarlet fever is just one disease that many have forgotten but that is by no means gone, despite our best efforts to eliminate it.
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    In the 19th century, scarlet fever was a common killer in Europe. In 2016, nearly 20,000 cases were reported in the United Kingdom -- the biggest increase in 50 years.

    Scarlet fever is just one disease that many have forgotten but that is by no means gone, despite our best efforts to eliminate it.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Though it&#39;s often thought of as a medieval disease, the World Health Organization reports 1,000 to 3,000 global cases of plague every year. The US averages seven new human cases a year, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cdc.gov/plague/maps/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mostly in the Southwest&lt;/a&gt;. Pictured, a patient with gangrene and necrosis, caused by plague.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    Though it's often thought of as a medieval disease, the World Health Organization reports 1,000 to 3,000 global cases of plague every year. The US averages seven new human cases a year, mostly in the Southwest. Pictured, a patient with gangrene and necrosis, caused by plague.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    This 19-year-old girl in Neijiang, China, is being carried in a basket because she has rickets. Rickets is caused by a lack of vitamin D, which we get from sunlight. Experts believe rickets is making a comeback in developed countries because of the use of sunscreen and less time spent outdoors.
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    This 19-year-old girl in Neijiang, China, is being carried in a basket because she has rickets. Rickets is caused by a lack of vitamin D, which we get from sunlight. Experts believe rickets is making a comeback in developed countries because of the use of sunscreen and less time spent outdoors.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Gout was once known as the &quot;disease of kings&quot; because of its links to excessive food and alcohol consumption. These days, unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increase in gout in developed countries.
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    Gout was once known as the "disease of kings" because of its links to excessive food and alcohol consumption. These days, unhealthy lifestyles are behind an increase in gout in developed countries.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    The deadly disease diphtheria affects the nose and throat. Vaccinations mean it is now rare in developed countries, but in 2011, nearly 5,000 cases were reported to the WHO, with many more probably unreported.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    The deadly disease diphtheria affects the nose and throat. Vaccinations mean it is now rare in developed countries, but in 2011, nearly 5,000 cases were reported to the WHO, with many more probably unreported.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    There were 216,000 global cases of leprosy, an ancient and disfiguring disease, in 2013.
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    There were 216,000 global cases of leprosy, an ancient and disfiguring disease, in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Although there is a pertussis vaccine, there were an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.who.int/immunization/topics/pertussis/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;estimated 16 million global cases&lt;/a&gt; of whooping cough in 2008, killing about 195,000 children.
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    Although there is a pertussis vaccine, there were an estimated 16 million global cases of whooping cough in 2008, killing about 195,000 children.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    In April 2015, the Americas became the first region to eliminate rubella; the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cdc.gov/rubella/about/in-the-us.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says&lt;/a&gt; there are fewer than 10 cases each year.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;But globally, about &lt;a href=&quot;https://measlesrubellainitiative.org/resources/advocacy-tools/2017-fact-sheet/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;110,000 babies&lt;/a&gt; are born with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/08/health/rubella-house-zika-babies-future/index.html&quot;&gt;congenital rubella syndrome&lt;/a&gt; every year.
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    In April 2015, the Americas became the first region to eliminate rubella; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are fewer than 10 cases each year. But globally, about 110,000 babies are born with congenital rubella syndrome every year.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    TB, or tuberculosis, is one of the top 10 killers in the world, according to the WHO. In 2016, 10.4 million people around the globe contracted tuberculosis, and more than 1.7 million died. Ninety-five percent of those &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/24/health/tuberculosis-cambodia-tb-day-photos/index.html&quot;&gt;deaths were in developing countries&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    TB, or tuberculosis, is one of the top 10 killers in the world, according to the WHO. In 2016, 10.4 million people around the globe contracted tuberculosis, and more than 1.7 million died. Ninety-five percent of those deaths were in developing countries.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Vaccination programs mean polio is on the verge of extinction -- but there are still cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
    Photos: 10 diseases you thought were gone
    Vaccination programs mean polio is on the verge of extinction -- but there are still cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    ebola outbreak masks 1028small child sick with scarlet fever02 plague explainer 0623Girl with rickets Neijiang ChinaFoot with gout swollenvaccine india diphtheria Leprosy mans hands Indiachild receives vaccination whooping coughRubella rash backTuberculosis TBPakistan polio OPV rural delivery

    TODAY'S QUOTE

    "The government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and Yulia Skripal."
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, pointing the finger clearly at Russia for the poisoning of an ex-Russian double agent and his daughter.
    May: Russia likely behind nerve agent attack
    May: Russia likely behind nerve agent attack

      JUST WATCHED

      May: Russia likely behind nerve agent attack

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    May: Russia likely behind nerve agent attack 01:01

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Queen and company, part 1
    All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she joined Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at an official public event at Westminster Abbey.
    Queen and company, part 2
    Jay-Z and Queen Bey -- Beyoncé to the rest of us -- are hitting the road together again. So it's probably time for those divorce rumors to pop up again.
    Scientology TV
    The Church of Scientology, apparently unhappy about others telling its story, just started its own network, available on Direct TV and streaming services.
    Sister act
    Serena Williams' comeback hit a roadblock -- her sister Venus, who beat her in straight sets at a tournament in California.
    True hero
    Meet the soccer player who's going to miss his team's next match to donate blood to a leukemia patient.

    HAPPENING LATER

    Going back to Cali
    Donald Trump goes to the Golden State later today, his first trip there as President. He's expected to look at border wall prototypes near San Diego and raise some cash for the GOP tonight in Los Angeles.

    TODAY'S NUMBER

    49
    The number of people killed at Nepal's Kathmandu airport when a plane approached the runway from the wrong direction, crashed and then burst into flames.

    AND FINALLY

    Puppy power
    This broom is no match for this pack of cute German shepherd puppies. (Click to view.)