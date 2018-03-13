3 bombs, many questions -- what we know about Austin box explosions

(CNN) In these attacks, it's unclear if the victims were targeted or picked at random.

That's a big reason why a trio of package bombs in the heart of Texas has challenged investigators and terrified a city of almost 1 million people.

Here's what we know about the Austin bombings, and the questions that remain unanswered:

What we know

Anthony Stephan House

Two people have been killed: The first blast killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House on March 2.

