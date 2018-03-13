Neighbor who tried to revive Austin victim calls bombing 'most traumatic thing in my life'

Austin, Texas (CNN) Sean Philips had just woken up and was sitting on his couch when he heard the blast that would take his neighbor's life.

The explosion, police now say, came from a package that Anthony Stephan House encountered on his front porch in north Austin, Texas, on the morning of March 2.

Anthony Stephan House, 39, was killed in a package explosion outside his house in Austin on March 2.

Philips said he was waiting for his children to get ready for the day when he heard something like "an empty trash dumpster getting hit by a truck" around 6:50 a.m.

"I ran outside and I saw him standing over there" in front of his house, Philips told CNN on Tuesday morning. "He was glazed over, and .... wasn't responding to seeing me or hearing me, or anything.

