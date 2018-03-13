(CNN) Let's say you're filling out your NCAA tournament bracket and you come across a matchup that you consider to be a toss-up and you need a tie-breaker stat to help you choose the winner.

In the last 10 seasons, the team with the higher leading scorer -- based on his season per-game scoring average -- has won more than 56 percent of the time (a 172-133 record) in NCAA tournament games starting from the second round through the national championship game. We did not count games in the rare instance that two teams' leading scorers had the same average.

Having the higher leading scorer has been a critical factor in the final weekend of the college basketball season in the last 10 years. Since 2008, teams with the higher leading scorer are 16-3 in the Final Four and 6-4 in the national championship game.

Just for kicks, we went through the last two NCAA tournaments and calculated how your bracket would fare if you picked every single game, starting with the first round matchups, based upon which team had the higher leading scorer based on season averages. In the event of two teams' leading scorers averaging the same number of points, we went with the better-seeded team.

Such a strategy would've resulted in a South Dakota State-Winthrop championship game last season and an Oklahoma-Iona championship game in 2015.

Read More