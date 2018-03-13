Bus carrying students crashes near the Alabama-Florida line, killing 1 and shutting down I-10

(CNN) At least one person was killed when a bus carrying Houston-area band students drove into a 50-foot ravine in Baldwin County, Alabama, on Tuesday morning, Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said.

The crash and rescue effort closed down Interstate 10 in both directions near the Florida state line.

"The bus came to rest on one side down in the ravine. Those had to either be brought up by ropes or rappelling individuals from the fire department during the rescue operation. Some were carried out by either deputies or other law enforcement," the sheriff said, explaining the depth of the ravine complicated rescue efforts.

Mack did not identify the person killed but said several injured people were taken to 10 hospitals in Baldwin County, the Alabama cities of Mobile, Daphne and Fairhope, and Pensacola, Florida. He estimated there were about 45 people on the bus.

Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola received 18 of the patients, according to its website.

