Bus carrying students crashes near the Alabama-Florida line, killing driver and shutting down I-10

(CNN) A bus carrying Houston-area band students fell into a 50-foot ravine in Baldwin County, Alabama, early Tuesday morning, killing the driver, police said.

The crash and rescue effort closed down Interstate 10 in both directions near the Florida state line.

Authorities hope to reopen the highway by noon (1 p.m. ET), said Alabama State Trooper Capt. John Malone. The bus struck a bridge support when it landed in the ravine, and inspectors need to make sure the bridge is sound before reopening the interstate, he said.

A wrecker was pulling the bus out of the gulley as Malone spoke to reporters.

"The bus came to rest on one side down in the ravine. Those had to either be brought up by ropes or rappelling individuals from the fire department during the rescue operation. Some were carried out by either deputies or other law enforcement," Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said, explaining that the depth of the ravine complicated rescue efforts.

