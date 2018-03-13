Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21 - Source: CNN
Open Court 15 videos
Serena Ramos
Analyst: Serena is right to claim sexism
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, September 8 in New York.
Naomi Osaka reacts to controversial win
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Serena Williams of the US smashes her racquet while playing against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women's Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018.
Serena loses in controversial US Open final
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alize Cornet (FRA) plays her first round at the 2018 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2018. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Alize Cornet penalized for removing shirt
01:43
Now playing
- Source: HLN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal by the numbers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon _00004101.jpg
Looking Back on the Scottish Open, and Wimbledon
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's Maria Sharapova during her semi final round match at the French Tennis Open at Roland-Garros arena in Paris, France on June 6, 2013. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM
Photographer to the tennis stars
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SEP 1989: YANNICK NOAH OF FRANCE PERFORMS A RUNNING FOREHAND DURING A MATCH AT THE 1989 US OPEN PLAYED AT FLUSHING MEADOWS IN NEW YORK.
Yannick Noah: The last Frenchman to win Roland Garros
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roland garros quiz elina svitolina screenshot
Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in the Men's Singles Final against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Red clay and no roof: The unique Roland Garros
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the championship trophy during the trophy ceremony after their Men's Singles Finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson in the third set with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Nadal wins in New York
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens's press conference outtakes
01:20
Now playing
- Source: USTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denis Shapovalov: Meet tennis' new wonderkid
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the championship trophy during the trophy presentation after the Women's Singles finals match on Day Thirteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys in the second set with a score of 6-3, 6-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens wins US Open
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy alongside runner up Venus Williams of The United States after the Ladies Singles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Muguruza beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Venus beats Serena 6-3 6-4 in third round

Serena struggled on serve and committed 31 unforced errors

Serena still leads their head to heads 17-12

CNN  — 

Serena Williams’ first official tournament since becoming a mom in September was cut short by older sister Venus in Indian Wells.

An aunt, yes, but Venus the tennis player put aside feelings of family love to win 6-3 6-4 in the night session Monday in the California desert, serving well for the most part and highlighting how Serena is finding her way again on the tour as she combines motherhood with the demands of professional sport.

It was Venus’ first victory over record 23-time grand slam winner Serena in their last four meetings but Serena still leads their head-to-heads 17-12. It was also their first duel at Indian Wells, 17 years after Venus pulled out of their semifinal with a knee injury.

That triggered ugly scenes, as their father Richard said he was racially abused by fans when Serena then played – and won – the final against Kim Clijsters. Belgium’s Clijsters appeared to be the fan favorite that day, despite the fact the siblings grew up close by in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton.

Serena didn’t return to Indian Wells until 2015, with Venus not coming back until a year later.

Asked if playing Monday brought closure to what happened in 2001, seven-time grand slam champion Venus replied: “It never crossed my mind.”

More matches

But Venus, 37, did have a think of what made the difference between the sisters on court in the third round, their earliest tournament battle since meeting in the second round at the 1998 Australian Open because Serena is now unranked.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Serena Williams (R) of the USA celebrates with her father Richard Williams and sister Venus Williams after her Ladies? Singles final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
A rare audience with Richard Williams
05:11 - Source: CNN

“I have had a few more matches,” Venus told reporters. “Even though I haven’t even played that much this year, the matches in the last year count.”

READ: Serena wins in tennis comeback

No one would dispute that.

Once Venus saved break points in her first two service games, she got into a groove on serve and broke for 4-2.

The momentum stayed with Venus and she raced out to a 5-2 lead in the second but struggled to close things out. She saved a break point at 5-4 though with a potent serve into the body while another big serve clinched victory on a second match point. Serena is famed for some of her comebacks but Venus indeed held firm.

The sisters – as ever – exchanged a hug at the net.

372178 11: FILE PHOTO: Sisters Serena, left, and Venus Williams shake hands after a game 1991 in Compton, CA. Serena and Venus Williams will be playing against each other for the first time July 6, 2000 in the tennis semifinals at Wimbledon. (Photo by Paul Harris/Online USA)
The most successful family affair in tennis
01:25 - Source: CNN

Serena won only half of her service points overall – it is much, much higher when her serve and game are working, even against Venus – and committed 31 unforced errors to go along with 22 winners. She lamented missing shots she said she would make 10 times out of 10 in practice.

Venus meanwhile was the more solid, striking 19 winners and 21 unforced errors in the tricky conditions of Indian Wells, where the balls zip through the air but then are tempered by a slow hard court.

“It’s definitely not less disappointing,” Serena said as she reflected on the defeat. “I wish it were, but it’s not. But then again, I wish it wasn’t. Then I wouldn’t be who I am. Yeah, so I just have a long way to go, and I’m looking forward to the journey.”

Miami next for Serena

“l’ll get ready for (my next tournament),” added Florida resident Serena, who will compete at one of her favorite events, the Miami Open, later this month. “I have a lot to improve on. It’s good that I don’t have to say that this is the best tennis I have ever played and I lost. My room for improvement is incredible.

“So I have just got to keep saying each tournament my goal is just to be better than the last, and I don’t – definitely don’t want to go backwards. I just want to continue to go forwards. I think as long as I can do that, I will keep getting better.”

Serena Williams R) holds the winners trophy and her sister Venus Williams holds the runners up trophy after the women's singles final during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2003.
Williams sisters' coaches speak on Aus final
03:09 - Source: CNN

Venus still has to go forward in in Indian Wells, whereas many of their previous tussles have taken place in finals and thus would have seen the victor hoist the trophy. Such was the case when they last squared off at the 2017 Australian Open, with Serena prevailing in the early stages of pregnancy.

Venus thus wasn’t dwelling on her win Monday.

READ: Djokovic’s struggles continue

Visit our tennis page for more tennis stories

“Honestly have to get focused for the next match,” said Venus, who plays 21st seed Anastasija Sevastova on Tuesday. “I’m playing a completely different player, new challenges. I really already was resetting, because the tournament is far from over.”

It is for Serena but she is sure to find herself in familiar surroundings – the latter stages of tournaments – soon enough.