Venus (left) and Serena Williams met for the 29th time on Monday, with Serena leading her older sister 17-11 in victories. This encounter took place in Indian Wells, California. Harry How/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Venus got off to the better start. After fending off early break points, the seven-time grand slam winner broke for 4-2. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Serena, the record 23-time grand slam winner, was left frustrated. It was her first official tournament since giving birth to daughter Olympia in September. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Venus took the first set 6-3, helped by her serving and more consistent play. Harry How/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Meanwhile, Serena's serve -- usually her biggest weapon -- wasn't working as well as it has in the past. She only won half of her service points. Harry How/Getty Images North America/Getty Images The fans took in the action... who would win? Mom Serena or Aunt Venus? Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images After saving a break point in the last game, it was Venus who prevailed 6-3 6-4 to move into the fourth round. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Venus then waited for a ride to the locker room. She will face 21st seed Anastasija Sevastova on Tuesday. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images