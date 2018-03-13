Venus (left) and Serena Williams met for the 29th time on Monday, with Serena leading her older sister 17-11 in victories. This encounter took place in Indian Wells, California.
Venus (left) and Serena Williams met for the 29th time on Monday, with Serena leading her older sister 17-11 in victories. This encounter took place in Indian Wells, California.
Harry How/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Venus got off to the better start. After fending off early break points, the seven-time grand slam winner broke for 4-2.
Venus got off to the better start. After fending off early break points, the seven-time grand slam winner broke for 4-2.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Serena, the record 23-time grand slam winner, was left frustrated. It was her first official tournament since giving birth to daughter Olympia in September.
Serena, the record 23-time grand slam winner, was left frustrated. It was her first official tournament since giving birth to daughter Olympia in September.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Venus took the first set 6-3, helped by her serving and more consistent play.
Venus took the first set 6-3, helped by her serving and more consistent play.
Harry How/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Serena's serve -- usually her biggest weapon -- wasn't working as well as it has in the past. She only won half of her service points.
Meanwhile, Serena's serve -- usually her biggest weapon -- wasn't working as well as it has in the past. She only won half of her service points.
Harry How/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The fans took in the action... who would win? Mom Serena or Aunt Venus?
The fans took in the action... who would win? Mom Serena or Aunt Venus?
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
After saving a break point in the last game, it was Venus who prevailed 6-3 6-4 to move into the fourth round.
After saving a break point in the last game, it was Venus who prevailed 6-3 6-4 to move into the fourth round.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Venus then waited for a ride to the locker room. She will face 21st seed Anastasija Sevastova on Tuesday.
Venus then waited for a ride to the locker room. She will face 21st seed Anastasija Sevastova on Tuesday.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images