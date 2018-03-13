She could be the first woman ever to run the CIA

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's pick to head the CIA, Gina Haspel, would be the first female director of the intelligence agency if confirmed.

Haspel, who served as deputy director of the agency under Mike Pompeo, Trump's pick to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, since February 2017, has accepted the new role, saying in a statement that she was "grateful to President Trump for the opportunity, and humbled by his confidence in" her.

Haspel is a career intelligence officer who joined the CIA in 1985.

In recent months, Haspel has been running the day-to-day operations at the agency, while Pompeo spent a lot of time at the White House, according to former and current CIA officials with knowledge of the matter and a former White House official.

One former CIA official says that Haspel's promotion is "good for both places" -- the CIA and State." The former CIA official added, "Haspel is a pro's pro."