Washington (CNN) Steve Bannon is no longer at the White House, but nationalism is very much alive and well.

President Donald Trump is cleaning house and going with his nationalist gut now. Soon-former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and now-former top economic adviser Gary Cohn are the casualties. And the message should be clear.

What ties Tillerson, the former Exxon CEO, and Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs president, is globalism, or rather their advocacy for international agreements. Trump called them both out very specifically in his remarks about their respective departures.

Trump was kind to both men in wishing them well, but it was clear that their positions in favor of international communities would not abide in the Trump White House anymore.

Here's what Trump had to say about Tillerson when he talked to reporters on the White House lawn Tuesday.

