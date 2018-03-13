Top Russian and US generals speak amid threats over Syria

Washington (CNN) America's top military officer, Gen. Joseph Dunford, spoke with his Russian counterpart Gen. Valery Gerasimov, on Tuesday, the same day Gerasimov threatened to target US forces in Syria should they retaliate against the regime's use of chemical weapons.

The call was first revealed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"The conversation focused on issues of mutual concern, to include the situation in Syria. In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the details of their conversation private," Col. Patrick Ryder, a spokesman for Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CNN.

Ryder said the two men had last spoken on Jan. 20.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gerasimov warned the US against any retaliatory strikes over Syria's chemical weapons use, claiming that anti-regime rebels were planning to stage a regime chemical weapons attack and saying any US strike against Damascus would threaten Russian troops.

