Trump eyes Rick Perry to replace VA secretary

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has grown irritated with his embattled Veterans Affairs secretary, David Shulkin, and is now making plans to remove him from his post, two sources familiar with the move tell CNN.

Trump has eyed Energy Secretary Rick Perry as a possible replacement, a person familiar with the matter said.

Trump and Perry discussed the possible move during a lunch at the White House Monday.

Shulkin's standing in the administration has been shaky for weeks now as his agency devolves into turmoil, and though White House press secretary Sarah Sanders maintained just last week that he has done "a great job," Trump now wants him out.

