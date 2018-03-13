(CNN) GOP and conservative groups account for the bulk of the more than $13.3 million spent by outside organizations on the special election in Pennsylvania's 18th District, according to Federal Election Commission filings and spending disclosures.

Nearly $10.7 million -- about 80% of the outside spending in the district -- has gone to boost Republican candidate Rick Saccone or oppose Democrat Conor Lamb. Conversely, Lamb has benefited from about $2.6 million worth of independent expenditures.

Despite the spending help, Saccone has been locked in a tight contest with Lamb, and actually trailed the Democrat in a Monmouth University poll released the day before the election -- 51% to 45%.

In terms of campaign spending, Lamb's campaign significantly outraised and outspent Saccone's in the race. According to their pre-special election FEC filings, Lamb had raised $3.9 million and spent nearly $3.1 million, while Saccone raised just over $600,000 and spent around $615,000.

The torrent of outside spending has continued unabated in the weeks leading up to election day. Since just March 1, nearly $2.2 million has been spent by outside groups -- about $1.5 million for Saccone, and about $700,000 for Lamb -- on a mix of ad production, ad placement, direct mail, and get-out-the-vote efforts.

