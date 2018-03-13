Rep. Marcy Kaptur to become longest-serving woman in history of House

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio will shatter records Sunday by becoming the longest-serving woman in the history of the House of Representatives.

Kaptur took office in January 1983 as the representative of Ohio's 9th Congressional District, which includes a good part of the coastline of Lake Erie, including Toledo. Recruited to run by the Lucas County Democratic Party against first-term Republican Ed Weber, she ran an economy-centered campaign during the recession of 1982.

Kaptur has been outspoken about environmental issues, especially preventing the pollution of the Great Lakes. She is also an advocate of tightening restrictions on campaign donations.

Kaptur's length of service in Congress surpasses that of the late former Republican Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers of Massachusetts, who served in Congress from 1925 to 1960.

At about three months in, 2018 has been a record-shattering year for women in Congress. When Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota was sworn in to office in January to replace former Sen. Al Franken, who resigned, it brought the number of women currently serving in the US Senate to 22. The previous high was in January 2017, when the number of female senators grew from 20 to 21.

Read More