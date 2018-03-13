White House fires top Tillerson aide

Washington (CNN) Hours after his boss, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, was ousted Steve Goldstein, the under secretary of Public Affairs at the State Department has been fired by the White House.

Goldstein publicly contradicted the White House account of how Tillerson was fired on Tuesday morning.

Goldstein said Tillerson was officially notified he'd been fired from a tweet from President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, and in a statement, said Tillerson had "every intention of remaining."

A senior administration official said Trump asked Tillerson to step aside on Friday and a senior White House official later clarified that chief of staff John Kelly told Tillerson that he would be replaced, but did not specify the timing.

"This has been an honor of a lifetime and I'm grateful to the secretary and the President for this opportunity. I wish everyone well and look forward to getting more rest and perhaps winning an indoor rowing competition. We will see what happened next," Goldstein said in statement to CNN.

