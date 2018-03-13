Senate sets Pompeo confirmation hearing for April

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing for secretary of state will be in April, but didn't specify a specific date.

"I had a very good conversation with Director Pompeo this morning and look forward to meeting with him soon," Corker said in a statement. "As I shared with the President, the committee will consider his nomination as expeditiously as possible."

Pompeo has already been through a nomination hearing last year when he was nominated to head the CIA, which was confirmed by the Senate 66 to 32.

Corker separately told reporters on Capitol Hill that he'd spoken with President Donald Trump and with Pompeo Tuesday morning and praised the decision.

Sen. John Cornyn, the second ranking Republican in the chamber, told reporters he was concerned with having two confirmation hearings, one for Pompeo and one for his replacement heading the CIA, considering Congress' legislative schedule for the year.

