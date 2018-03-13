Trump makes first California visit as president

(CNN) President Donald Trump has landed in California at last.

After 14 months of avoiding the country's most populous state, the President on Tuesday landed in the Golden State where he will visit the US-Mexico border near San Diego and raise campaign cash at a high-dollar fundraiser in Beverly Hills, near where he owns a home.

His absence from the US' most populous state has been notable. The last sitting president to go this long without traveling to California was Franklin Roosevelt -- and he took a train. Trump lost the state by a wide margin in the 2016 presidential election and remains deeply unpopular there.

Trump didn't try to warm relations while on the ground in California.

Shortly after landing, Trump told reporters that California Gov. Jerry Brown has "done a very poor job running California," slamming the Democrat for immigration and tax policy.

