Trump's visit reveals a California GOP on life support

Kurt Bardella is a political commentator and columnist and the former spokesperson for Reps. Brian Bilbray (R-San Diego) & Darrell Issa (R-Vista), both California. Follow him on Twitter: @kurtbardella . The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) How enthusiastic were Republicans about Donald Trump's first visit to the Golden State since becoming President to inspect prototypes for his proposed border wall? A column in the San Diego Union-Tribune from Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer, directed at Trump, was headlined: "there's more to our border than a wall."

My former boss, Congressman Darrell Issa, and Rep. Ed Royce are retiring. Reps. Mimi Walters and Dana Rohrabacher are facing two of the most targeted contests in the country. Hillary Clinton was the first Democrat to win Orange County since FDR. The GOP registration advantage has gone from 18 percentage points in 1992 to just four in 2016.

Instead of evolving with the changing demographics, Republicans in California have continued to embrace the fringe policies and rhetoric of the most extreme edges of the GOP. No one embodies those policies more than Donald Trump. He has labeled Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists who bring drugs and crime to the United States.

There was a time when the visit of a sitting president of the same party would have candidates tripping over themselves to be seen and be photographed with the president. This time, Republicans are hiding from their President.

Trump's visit to the border comes at a time when Hispanics in California are under siege from his administration. Just a few days ago, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced at an event in Sacramento a federal lawsuit against California over the issue of sanctuary cities. Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Trump's supporters in Congress are planning to use the upcoming debate over government funding as an opportunity to cut off funding to sanctuary cities.

This war against California and push for extreme policies will only further the divide between the GOP and Hispanic community -- in California and nationwide.

There is no viable path to political relevancy for Republicans without support from the Latino community. If the famous phrase "as goes California, so goes the country" is true, Republicans are about to follow Donald Trump into a permanent political exile.