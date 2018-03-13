Longtime diplomat: Tillerson's public firing makes my head explode

Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him @aarondmiller2. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Tuesday's public firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, by presidential tweet no less, is a bizarre and veritable head-exploder.

Having worked for half a dozen secretaries of state, I thought I'd seen most everything when it came to bureaucratic intrigue and soap opera politics, particularly regarding relations between the White House and State Department. Well, welcome to Trumpland.

Here are my takeaways from Tuesday's announcement:

Unprecedented decision: If you needed further evidence that the Trump administration is the most idiosyncratic of any in the modern period, this decision should remove all doubt. The firing of a secretary of state on social media is both humiliating and without precedent. Two have resigned over principle -- William Jennings Bryan over Woodrow Wilson's policies toward the war in Europe and Cyrus Vance over Jimmy Carter's failed rescue mission of the Iranian hostages. And one, Alexander Haig, left because of rivalries within the Reagan administration. But none, since 1945, has been fired. And this is all the stranger given Tillerson's desire to stay.

JUST WATCHED Trump tells media why he axed Tillerson Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump tells media why he axed Tillerson 03:06

Yet also inevitable: It is likely that Tillerson's days were numbered almost from the beginning. Trump considered any number of candidates, including Rudy Giuliani, Mitt Romney and others, before settling on Tillerson. And Tillerson was never a major influencer of Trump's thinking, even once he had been appointed -- and perhaps it's because they differed on major policy issues from Iran to North Korea to Russia. It's no surprise that Trump blindsided Tillerson on the North Korean summit just last week. If anything, it was a reflection that Tillerson had already been completely marginalized by this administration.

