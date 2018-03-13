Attention, President Trump: Talented people won't work for a boss who discredits and undermines them in public

Ashley Pratte is a political commentator and communications strategist in Washington, D.C. She is the former director of media relations and public affairs at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Before that she served as both the director of media relations and consultant for Better For America during the 2016 presidential election. You can follow her on Twitter @AshPratte. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) President Donald Trump has ousted another senior Cabinet official, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The two men had apparently rarely seen eye to eye on foreign policy, so while the firing isn't shocking, the timing is.

It comes at a bizarre time, in fact, given that the GOP-led House Intelligence Committee concluded on Monday night that it would be ending its investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The committee determined that there was no evidence to support collusion.

The White House was served a win on a silver platter, a narrative it should've let play out over the next few days amid the stories of chaos in the White House and Stormy Daniels' getting closer to her alleged tell-all about her time with Trump.

However, in true Trump fashion, he had to make headlines, instead.

These headlines are becoming all too familiar as it appears the White House has a revolving door -- a record-breaking turnover of staffers - - at 43%, according to newly released data from the Brookings Institution. To break it down further, 34% of Trump's top advisers and senior staffers have quit, resigned or been forced out within the first year of his administration.