Why I want my child to participate in the national school walkout, even if she gets in trouble

Kathleen Wilson is the mother of two daughters in Marietta, Georgia. Her oldest, Eliza, is among a group of students at her suburban Atlanta high school leading a walkout Wednesday to call on Congress to act on gun reform one month after the Parkland school massacre. Eliza's school is one of several across the country prepared to reprimand students for participating in the national demonstration, citing safety concerns. The views in this article are those of the author.

Marietta, Georgia (CNN) When my daughter, a high school senior, came home and told me she wanted to help spearhead the National School Walkout at her school, all I felt was pride. I'm not ashamed to admit that it was unadulterated, pure bragging-rights, puffed-up, patting-myself-on-the-back, social-media-post-worthy-pride.

And she is in good company: I personally know many of the students who signed up for the walkout at my daughter's school, and while they are not all politically aligned, they do agree that something has to be done to improve student safety -- and maybe calling for common sense gun laws is a good place to start.

The author and her oldest daughter, Eliza.

These students have a desire to be a part of a national movement to honor lives lost and speak out against Congress' perpetual inaction. I am feeling hopeful and exhilarated by these youth.

