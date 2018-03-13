Dozens are evacuated from Eastern Ghouta as rebels promise to continue their fight

(CNN) As many as 100 civilians, including 35 in need of medical attention, were evacuated from the besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta to the Syrian capital on Tuesday, according to an armed group and state media.

Syrian state TV broadcast footage showing families disembarking from a bus and a van at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Damascus. One woman, who could hardly walk, was seen boarding an ambulance.

"They are killing us. The situation is very bad. They killed us from hunger and they pressure us. They destroyed us, destroyed the country, destroyed our children," said one man at the Wafideen crossing, opened for safe passage from the region, which is home to approximately 400,000 people.

More than 1,000 people were killed -- an average of 71 per day -- and 4,800 wounded in the first two weeks of the offensive, humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders, or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said last week

An agreement to begin evacuating the wounded was reached with Russia through the mediation of the UN on Monday, according to a statement from rebel group Jaish al-Islam. Yasser Delwan, the head of the political bureau for the armed rebel group, told CNN that a second convoy of evacuees was expected tomorrow.