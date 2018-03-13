Jerusalem (CNN) Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah survived an assassination attempt in northern Gaza on Tuesday morning, according to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

Hamdallah, who was making a short trip to the coastal enclave to mark the opening of a new water treatment facility, had just passed through the Erez border crossing from Israel when a bomb detonated near his convoy, tearing the siding off at least one black SUV and blowing out the car's windows.

No one was injured in the attack, said Iyad Al-Bozom, spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Interior and National Security, in a Facebook post. Palestinian Authority Minister of Intelligence Majid Faraj, a close ally of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbbas, was also in the convoy.

Hamdallah waves to crowds upon his arrival in Gaza City on Tuesday.

Hamdallah addressed the attack in his speech at the opening of the water treatment plant, saying, "This incident will not stop me from entering Gaza. If I did not need to travel tomorrow, then I would stay in Gaza for several days."

Echoing a message of defiance made popular by Yasser Arafat, Hamdallah declared: "Those who do not like the idea of me being here should go and drink from the Gaza seawater."

