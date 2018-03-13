Amid corruption probes and coalition woes, Netanyahu eyes elections

Jerusalem (CNN) Officially, the debate scheduled for the Tuesday night session at the Knesset is about Israel's military. The 120 members of Israel's parliament are considering a bill that would exempt ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth from serving under the country's mandatory military service, a long-thorny issue in the country's politics.

But the political drama behind the debate could bring about the end of the 20th Knesset -- and those debating the issue.

The bill itself, known as the Draft Bill, has nothing inherently to do with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yet the Israeli leader is at the center of the entire coalition crisis boiling over just days after he returned from a trip to Washington.

The two ultra-Orthodox parties demand that the bill be passed into law or they will take down the government. They have threatened to vote against the budget, which would automatically trigger elections, if the Draft Bill isn't passed.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon says, if the budget isn't passed by month's end, he will take down the government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) talks to Moshe Kahlon, Israel's Finance Minister.

