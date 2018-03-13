Yale, MIT and other colleges won't penalize applicants who take part in the school walkout

(CNN) College admissions boards love students with high rates of civic engagement, so why would they turn away candidates that fit the description?

Many are saying they won't.

In a blog post published in February, MIT Dean of Admissions Stu Schmill explained that lashing out at students who act on their morals would contradict the university's goal to promote "responsive citizenship."

Wellesley College also came forward in support of young protesters, noting that Marjory Stoneman Douglas herself graduated from the institution in 1912 and led a career as a successful environmental activist.

The list goes on and on.

UCLA supports students who use their right to peacefully demonstrate and have their voices heard. We stand with you. pic.twitter.com/n4JJgRoEK8 — UCLA Admission (@UCLAAdmission) February 24, 2018

As young people gear up to make their voices heard, these universities and colleges are making it clear that a slap on the wrist from school officials should be the least of their worries.