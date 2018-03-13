Trump: Russia likely poisoned ex-spy, 'based on all the evidence'

(CNN) US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that he believes the British government's theory that Russia was likely responsible for the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England earlier this month.

"It sounds to me like it would be Russia based on all the evidence they have," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "It sounds to me like they believe it was Russia and I would certainly take that finding as fact."

Trump added: "As soon as we get the facts straight, if we agree with them, we will condemn Russia or whoever it may be."

Trump also said he would speak to UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday about the incident.

May said Monday that it was "highly likely" Russia was to blame for the attack, and demanded an explanation from Moscow by midnight Tuesday for how a "military-grade" nerve agent was used in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

