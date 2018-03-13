Russian emigre Nikolai Glushkov found dead in London home

London (CNN) Nikolai Glushkov, a Russian businessman the UK refused to extradite to Russia on fraud charges, has died in his London home, his neighbor Pat Egan told CNN.

According to Egan, police knocked on her door in Kingston, southwest London, at 3.30 a.m. local time to ask whether she or her husband had seen or heard anything.

In a statement, British police confirmed they were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in southwest London, but did not identify him.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained, adding that the counterterrorism team would lead the investigation "as a precaution because of associations that the man is believed to have had."

Police activity at a residential address in southwest London, Tuesday March 13.

"There is no evidence to suggest a link to the incident in Salisbury," police added, referring to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

