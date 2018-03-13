Tiffany Haddish would host the Oscars under one condition

Story highlights
- Haddish appeared Monday at SXSW
- She was asked about hosting Oscars
(CNN)Tiffany Haddish wouldn't mind taking on a bigger role at the next Oscars.
Not only did the "Girls Trip" star announce the nominations for the Academy Awards, which aired earlier this month, but she and Maya Rudolph won kudos for their presenting duties during the ceremony.
Their schtick while presenting the award for best documentary short subject went viral and had some fans hoping the pair would team up again.
On Monday, Haddish told an audience at SXSW that she'd be down to host next years Oscars -- under one condition.
"I would love to do something like that, that would be a dream come true, " Haddish said. "I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that. As long as I get a pay check."
Haddish was at the annual interactive, film and music conference to promote her new TBS series "The Last O.G." which also stars Tracy Morgan (TBS is owned by CNN's parent company).
She said that she and Rudolph "were auditioning for the ultimate job," though -- as is the custom with presenters -- they were not paid for their Oscar appearance.
Haddish joked that she thought they would be getting paid or that there would at least be gift bags.
But alas, there were no gift bags for her Oscar duties, but she got something else instead.
"I was like, 'Well what do I get?' They were like, 'We've got a bottle of wine that's like thirteen dollars,'" she said. "So I had to buy the wine."
"The Last O.G." premieres April 3 on TBS.