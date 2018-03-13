Tiffany Haddish would host the Oscars under one condition

Story highlights Haddish appeared Monday at SXSW

She was asked about hosting Oscars

(CNN) Tiffany Haddish wouldn't mind taking on a bigger role at the next Oscars.

Not only did the "Girls Trip" star announce the nominations for the Academy Awards, which aired earlier this month, but she and Maya Rudolph won kudos for their presenting duties during the ceremony.

Their schtick while presenting the award for best documentary short subject went viral and had some fans hoping the pair would team up again.

On Monday, Haddish told an audience at SXSW that she'd be down to host next years Oscars -- under one condition.

