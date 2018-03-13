'This is Us' emotional finale looks back, and ahead

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the "This Is Us" Season 2 finale.

There was no sophomore jinx for "This Is Us," which capped a second season punctuated by its post-Super Bowl episode with a strong, emotional finale that simultaneously managed to look back while cleverly planting the seeds for what lies ahead.

Series creator Dan Fogelman has played with time on the show from the get-go, but the foreshadowing regarding the future has almost felt like a "Lost"-like wrinkle, bringing additional dimension to the characters and what's happening in the present.

Admittedly, the show's reputation for tugging at the heartstrings is well earned, and there was more than a little manipulation in juxtaposing preparation for the wedding of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) with gauzy images of what might have been had Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) lived. He was shown older and gray, celebrating his 40th anniversary with Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

The "what if?" aspect, however, was driven home by the understated flashbacks, as Kate reflected on quiet moments with her father, who spoke about her eventual marriage and being there to walk her down the aisle.

Read More