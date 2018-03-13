Shonda Rhimes, ABC divorce will benefit both of them

(CNN) Shonda Rhimes made headlines in August, when the creator of "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy" announced that she would be leaving longtime home ABC for a new producing deal at Netflix. But watching her two new series for the network, "For the People" and the "Grey's" spinoff "Station 19," this might be one of those situations where a divorce benefits both sides.

Rhimes' success gave her enormous clout at ABC, so much so that the network appeared willing to give the go-ahead to almost anything offered by her production shingle. The last two shows, however -- the misguided caper "The Catch" and the Shakespeare-inspired "Still Star-Crossed" -- both failed, and whatever the commercial prospects of this latest pair, creatively, they both feel like tired versions of Shondaland Lite.

Inevitably, the spotlight in each show centers on an attractive, diverse group of young people in a high-stakes workplace setting.

"For the People" focuses on lawyers in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, charting their intersecting lives as they practice opposing sides of the law. Known as "the Mother Court," it's a big stage for these ambitious newbies, in an "If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere" sort of way.

Britt Robertson is perhaps the highest-profile member of the junior contingent, with Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith as the grownups.

