Hulu scores TV series from Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington after 'bidding war'

The actress continued her streak as one of TV's hottest producers with a new series for Hulu based on the book "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng.

Kerry Washington and her production company Simpson Street are set to executive produce the show with Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. ABC Signature Studios will also produce.

Actor Kerry Washington attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

"Little Fires Everywhere" is being billed as a limited series by Hulu, which scored the project after a "bidding war" that "ignited Hollywood," according to a victory lap press release from the company.

Witherspoon and Washington are set to star in the series that follows the intertwined fates of one picture-perfect family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who suddenly come into their lives.

