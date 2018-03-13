(CNN) Cue the crying face emojis: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have called it quits.

The news may be as the biggest break up in social-media history, if you ask your teenagers.

"ZiGi," as the couple's 66 million Instagram followers and 35 million Twitter followers affectionately call them, asked for privacy in their statements announcing their split.

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time" Malik said.