Eminem slams the NRA with a freestyle verse that says 'They love their guns more than our children'

(CNN) Rapper Eminem used another awards-show platform to let loose on a political target: this time, the NRA.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, he slammed the group with a fiery, 24-second freestyle that ended with the line, "They love their guns more than our children."

Here are the verses:

"Sometimes I don't know what this world has come to

It's blowing up

