Eminem slams the NRA with a freestyle verse that says 'They love their guns more than our children'

By Mercedes Leguizamon and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 10:50 AM ET, Tue March 13, 2018

Eminem performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2014.
(CNN)Rapper Eminem used another awards-show platform to let loose on a political target: this time, the NRA.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, he slammed the group with a fiery, 24-second freestyle that ended with the line, "They love their guns more than our children."
Here are the verses:
"Sometimes I don't know what this world has come to
    It's blowing up
    This whole country is going nuts
    And the NRA
    Is in our way
    They're responsible for this whole production
    They hold the strings, they control the puppet
    And they threaten to take away donor bucks
    So they know the government won't do nothing
    And one's budging
    Gun owners clutching
    Their loaded weapons
    They love their guns more than our children."
    He then launched into a performance of "Nowhere Fast" from his latest album.
    Eminem was introduced by Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor Alex Moscou, who wore a March for Our Lives shirt and made brief comments in favor of gun-control legislation.
    At last year's BET Hip Hop Awards, Eminem attacked President Trump, asking his fans to "decide who you like more" -- him or the President.