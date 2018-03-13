North Korea blasts 'human rights racket' after damning UN report

(CNN) A North Korean state newspaper denounced what it called "the imperialists' human rights racket" shortly after the publication of a United Nations report highlighted the country's dismal human rights record.

"The politicization of human rights and application of double standards have to be rejected at international organizations including the UN Human Rights Council," wrote Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday. Rodong Sinmun is the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The North Korean criticism comes days after the publication of a report submitted by a UN special rapporteur to the international organization's Human Rights Council.

"The (North Korean) State's extensive penitentiary system and severe restrictions on all forms of free expression, movement and access to information, added to the poor access to basic needs, especially food, continue to nurture fear of the State and leave people at the mercy of unaccountable public officials," the special rapporteur concluded.

