(CNN) Some factions of the Taliban have expressed interested in pursuing peace talks with the Afghan government, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Tuesday.

Mattis told reporters before landing in Kabul on an unannounced visit that there was interest in reaching a settlement "that we've picked up from the Taliban side."

Expecting the entirety of the Taliban to support any move towards a ceasefire might be a "bridge too far," but "we've had some groups of Taliban -- small groups -- who have either started to come over or expressed an interest" in engaging in talks.

"It may not be that the whole Taliban comes over in one fell swoop ... but there are elements of the Taliban clearly interested in talking to the Afghan government," he said.

Mattis' visit is the first by a senior administration official since the Afghan government announced on February 28 it would be willing to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate political party as part of a potential ceasefire agreement with the Islamist militant group.