(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and said he will nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo as his successor. Trump also said he will nominate Gina Haspel as CIA director, the first woman to hold that post.
-- A longtime Trump aide was fired over a financial crime investigation but will join the President's re-election campaign.
-- Prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre.
-- Heavy snow and strong winds hammered New England.
-- At least one person is dead after a bus carrying band students from Texas crashed near the Alabama-Florida line.
-- The Palestinian Prime Minister survived an assassination attempt, according to the official state news agency.
-- Rapper Craig Mack, one of the artists who laid the foundation for Bad Boy Records, died at 46.
-- A Pennsylvania congressional district holds a vote today for a special election that could be a Democratic win in an area where Trump dominated in 2016.
-- Trump is asking for advice from confidantes on how to handle the Stormy Daniels situation, a source close to the President says.
-- China, Huawei and 5G are some of the reasons why the US blocked Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm.
-- Actress Tiffany Haddish says she'd host the Oscars under one condition.
-- A 6-year-old-boy raised $7,000 for the family of a local sheriff deputy killed in the line of duty.