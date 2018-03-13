She was Canada's Rosa Parks. Now she's the first black person to appear on its currency

(CNN) Almost a decade before Rosa Parks sparked the civil rights movement in the US, a woman in Nova Scotia kicked off Canada's with a similar act of defiance at a segregated movie theater.

And this month, that woman, Viola Desmond, became the first black person appear alone on Canadian currency. She's also the first woman to appear alone who's not a British royal.

The Bank of Canada unveiled a new $10 bill featuring Desmond last week on International Women's Day. She was selected after an open call for nominations for an iconic Canadian woman to appear on a redesigned bank note, the bank said in a statement . The new bill will be in circulation by the end of the year.

Her story

The then-32-year-old business owner and beautician from Halifax stepped into history in November 1946 when she tried to go see a movie. Desmond, who was on the road selling her beauty products, went to the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow to kill some time while her car was being repaired.

