Nigerian leader favors negotiation over military action to help free schoolgirls

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigeria is negotiating for the release of schoolgirls abducted last month from the town of Dapchi rather than taking military action, President Muhammadu Buhari said.

"We are trying to be careful. It is better to get our daughters back alive," Buhari said in a statement.

Boko Haram kidnapped 110 girls February 19 from Dapchi in Nigeria's Yobe state after the militants raided their school.

In April of that year, Boko Haram sparked international outrage when the militants captured 276 girls -- between the ages of 16 and 18 -- from a boarding school in Chibok. One-hundred three of the girls have been freed in two swaps with Boko Haram. But more than 100 of the girls remain in captivity, their whereabouts unknown.

