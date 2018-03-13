At least 38 people killed in Ethiopia bus crash

Story highlights Many of the passengers were students, state-run news agency says

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (CNN) At least 38 people were killed in northern Ethiopia after a bus they were traveling in hurtled off a cliff, officials said.

The crash took place Monday in Legambo, a mountainous area in Amhara region.

The state-run Amhara Mass Media Agency said 28 men and 10 women were killed in the accident, most of whom were students.

Another 10 passengers sustained heavy and light injuries.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous country.

